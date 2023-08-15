NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.97. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 740,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

