NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.97. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 740,591 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NextDecade Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

