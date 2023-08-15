New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NJR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.