NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.1 %

NURO stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

