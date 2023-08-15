Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 394.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,248 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,440,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 267,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,581,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. 26,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

