Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.32% of YETI worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 36,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

