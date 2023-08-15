Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 2.6% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.84% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.5 %

AMN traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $90.44. 10,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

