Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Invests $13.98 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.84% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 161,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.