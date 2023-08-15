Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $41.03 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for 3.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.24% of Federal Signal worth $41,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 467,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,136. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

