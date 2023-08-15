Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $33,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alamo Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,640. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

