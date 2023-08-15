Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund makes up 1.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 21,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,074. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

