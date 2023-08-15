NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at $778,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $139,304. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 74,413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

