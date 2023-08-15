Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $427.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.77. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

