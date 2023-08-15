NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 3.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 164,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 277,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get NET Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NET Power

NET Power Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $95,149,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $13,000,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $1,504,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.