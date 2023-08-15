Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neogen traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 245614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen Trading Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

