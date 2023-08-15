NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.85 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $37.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32837377 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $41,294,600.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

