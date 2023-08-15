Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $342,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

