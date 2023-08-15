Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

NVTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 5,721,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

