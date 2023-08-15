Naveen Gavini Sells 9,598 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,594,373.95.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $274,310.84.

On Monday, June 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $277,473.84.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,547,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

