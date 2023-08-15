NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,288,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 6,076,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.3 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

