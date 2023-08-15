NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,288,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 6,076,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.3 days.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.69.
About NatWest Group
