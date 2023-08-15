National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,288,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 6,372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,864.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,895. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.7496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

