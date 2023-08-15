NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

