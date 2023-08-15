NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.91.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
