Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MUT opened at GBX 828.67 ($10.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,271.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 715 ($9.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.29).
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.