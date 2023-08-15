MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Cut by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $43,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $9.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.30. 103,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

