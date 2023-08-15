Mossytree Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,369.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $6,900.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 1,276,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,978. The stock has a market cap of $271.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.66. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

