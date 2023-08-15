Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 258,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,438,218.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,355,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,478,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,834 shares of company stock worth $24,601,402 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 413.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.13.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

