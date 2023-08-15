Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $39.51 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00018094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,922,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,484,043 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

