Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Caroline Sullivan Sells 297 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.68. 350,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.50. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

