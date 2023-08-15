Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,388 shares of company stock worth $7,286,549 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

