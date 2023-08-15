monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $169.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. monday.com has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.35. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in monday.com by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in monday.com by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

