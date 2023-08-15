Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MOH traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $319.63. 416,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.79. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 233.3% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

