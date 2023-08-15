MOBLAND (SYNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $8,935.38 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

