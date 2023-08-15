Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 482,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $87,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.