Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,241 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.33% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $81,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

