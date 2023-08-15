Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,241 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.33% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $81,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.
ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
