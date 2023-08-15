Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,172 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $124,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.64 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

