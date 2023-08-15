Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $73,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $276.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

