Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $141,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $288.69 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

