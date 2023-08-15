Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $93.14 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $93,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

