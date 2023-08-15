Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $83.81 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.49% of EPAM Systems worth $83,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

