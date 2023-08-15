Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $132.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $132,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 129,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,455,597,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $171,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.27. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

