Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $139,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

MELI stock opened at $1,296.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,225.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

