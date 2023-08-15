Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,714 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $104,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

