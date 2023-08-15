Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $72,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

CL stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

