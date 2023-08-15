Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.24% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $363,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 110,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,075. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

