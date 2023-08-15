Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5,871.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after buying an additional 1,273,166 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,257. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

