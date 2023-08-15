Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 17,500 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

CCJ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 1,028,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

