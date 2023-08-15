Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. 624,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

