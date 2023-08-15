Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Gores Holdings IX worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,855. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

