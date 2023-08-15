Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 1,171,704 Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,704 shares during the quarter. Global Blockchain Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 40.16% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBBK. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 3,182.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,929. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

