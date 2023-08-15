Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

ZING stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 325,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

