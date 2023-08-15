Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 143.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443,804 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 668,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 126,601.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,601 shares during the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.75.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on technology industry that is aligned with enterprise 4.0 companies comprising cloud native companies, which combines artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and access to data that delivers actionable insights for enterprise businesses.

